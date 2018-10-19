Author Sara Sheridan set for cakes and book chat in Kirkcaldy

Best-selling author Sara Sheridan is coming to Kirkcaldy for an afternoon of cake and conversation.

Her visit to Kirkcaldy Galleries forms part of Scottish Book week which runs from November 19-25.

The seven annual celebration of books and reading, has a host of events planned for libraries and theatres across the Kingdom.

Sara is at the galleries on November 24.

‘Sara Sheridan – And Tea Too’ runs from 4.30-6pm and is a fantastic chance to join the author for cake and conversation on her best-selling historical novels, including The Ice Maiden –her most recent work.

Sara will also be talking all things perfume! She helped to found the brand, Reek, and its signature scent called Damned Rebel Bitches!

Book Week also brings cycling legend Gaeme Obree to Lochgelly Theatre for a talk on his incredible journey to the very top of his sport.

Graeme’s innovative and commitment saw him go from club cyclist to twice breaking the world speed record on his famous home-made bike.

His life story has since been made into a movie.

Wildife TV presenter and cameraman, Gordon Buchanan, visits Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on November 22 to talk about his remarkable career.

The week includes a host of other events suitable for all ages.

The complete programme can be checked out online at www.bookweekscotland.com