Average Brit will eat three days worth of calories on Christmas Day

The average Briton will wolf down a whopping 5,373 calories this Christmas Day – nearly three times the recommended daily intake for the average female and twice the RDA for the average male.

However, we are, as a nation, deaf (at least temporarily) to advice on the subject of festive bingeing - 73 per cent of us admit we don’t worry about food intake over the holiday period – and well over half (60 per cent) call Christmas their ‘get out of jail free’ card to indulge in whatever they please.

The survey, by Wren Kitchens, predicts that if the wishes of Wizzard came true, and it really was Christmas everyday, the average Brit would be tipping the scales 22 stone heavier this time next year.

There is some good news however - though it involves some willpower. If you do overindulge, you can get your diet back on track.

A lengthy 19 hour-long walk on Boxing Day will reverse the damage of Christmas Day’s calorific feast.

Alternatively, you could undertake a 12 hour aerobics class or sweat it out on the treadmill for 7 hours.