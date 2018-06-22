Award win for Fife furniture project

A Glenrothes-based charity, which runs projects throughout the community, has won an award for its work.

Castle Furniture, one of the Kingdom’s biggest mental health charities, won the Partnership of the Year award at the Fife Voluntary Action Awards, alongside SPS Glenochil.

The partnership between Castle Furniture and HMP Glenochil has been running for a year, with offenders refurbishing white goods for re-use, providing low cost and sometimes free appliances to families in Fife on low incomes.

The offenders learn new skills and are given an action plan monitoring their progression.

Colin Mckenzie, activities manager for HMP Glenochil, said: “This is so rewarding, and slightly unexpected for the HMP Glenochil staff and men in our care. The FVA award really gives the whole partnership a pat on the back supporting our ongoing work and ensures it goes from strength to strength.”

Gail Jac, operations manager for Castle Furniture, said: “An amazing achievement for both organizations, and a fantastic example of partnership working.”