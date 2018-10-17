Babies of the week: Oliver and Orla Bradford

Oliver and Orla Bradford were born on June 27, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcauldy.

The Parents... Lisa Kirk and Stuart Bradford.

The pregnancy... Lisa said her pregnancy was enjoyable at the beginning but really tough towards the end. She said it was worth it though to be blessed with not one but two beautiful babies.

What kind of babies are they... Orla is very laid back and is just learning to smile. Oliver loves a cuddle and all the attention.

The name... Mum and dad had not come up with names for the babies until they were three days old as they were unable to agree.

The proud grandparents... Donna and Pete Kirk; and Yvonne and Dave Bradford and stepgran Lorraine Kirk.

Anyone you’d like to thank... The parents would like to thank family and friends for all of their help. Also thanks to Ela and Mia for being great big sisters to Oliver and Orla.