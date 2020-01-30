Baby of the week: Ailsa Cuthbert

Ailsa Annette Cuthbert was born on February 23, 2019 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 3lb 11oz.

The parents...

Graham and Casey Cuthbert

The pregnancy...

It was an easy pregnancy until Ailsa was born at 30 weeks, ten weeks early.

The name...

Mum Casey said the couple waited until they saw her in the neonatal unit and just knew it was her name.

The proud grandparents...

Louise and James Foster and Hazel and Gordon Cuthbert.

Thanks...

Mum said: “I would like to thank every member of staff in the maternity ward who was present throughout Ailsa’s delivery. They were absolutely amazing keeping me calm and saving our Ailsa. Thanks to all the staff in the neonatal unit as they were a fantastic support for the weeks we spent in their unit. All family and friends for simply being there. The support is appreciated more than anyone will ever know. Ailsa is now thriving an d happy.”