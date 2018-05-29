Baby of the Week: Amara Fairgrieve

Amara Grace Fairgrieve was born on August 5, 2017 at 3.48am.

The parents... Kelly Cassidy and Mikey Fairgrieve.

The pregnancy... Kelly said she had quite an easy pregnancy.

What kind of baby is she... Kelly said she’s an amazing, happy bright baby who is always smiling.

The name... The name is from Kelly’s favourite television show, Supernatural.

Anyone you’d like to thank... Kelly would like to thank her partner for putting up with her when she was pregnant and her friends Chaz and Julie for helping out with the other kids.