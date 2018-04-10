Baby of the Week: Amelia Young

Amelia Rose Young was born at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on February 28, 2018 at 7.28am weighing 5lb 15oz.

The parents...

Jamie and Laura Young.

The pregnancy...

Laura’s pregnancy was straight forward until 34 weeks when her waters broke. She was given a date for induction but went into labour herself early that morning. Amelia was born five weeks early.

What kind of baby is she...

Amelia is a very easy and laid back baby.

The name...

Laura and Jamie had a few that they liked, but it took them two days to decide.

The proud grandparents...

Carol and Gordon Gerrard, Gwen and Craig Young and Alan Bain and Linda Mathieson.

Anyone you’d like to thank..

Laura and Jamie would like to thank all the midwives at Victoria Hospital who helped Laura in the week leading up to the birth, the birth and after. The couple said the support they received in the hospital was amazing.