Baby of the Week: Anaya Currie

Anaya Margaret Frances Currie was born at 12.45am on January 18, 2019 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

The parents...

Jauhara Bell and Christopher Currie.

The pregnancy...

Mum Jauhara had severe SPD and was induced two weeks early due to mobility.

The baby...

She is very content and is always smiling away. She loves her big brothers and sister.

The name...

Jauhara and Christopher chose Anaya as it means ‘God answered’. Anaya’s nan likes to say ‘God answered her prayers’.

The grandparents...

Ron and Moira and Colin, Rebecca and Rhona.

Thanks...

The parents would like to thank Dr Tydeman who’s now retired, Isobel, Sharon and Claire, the midwives. Also Anaya’s auntie Rachel has been amazing with her and helped Jauhara out a lot as she suffers with back issues. The whole family have been very supportive and Anaya is a lucky little girl who is adored by all.