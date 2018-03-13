Baby of the week: Aria Smedley

Aria Smedley was born on November 27, 2017 weighing 5lb 1oz.

The parents...

Mandy McGauchie and Marc Smedley.

The pregnancy...

It was a super quick nine months. Even the last few weeks were quick. Aria was small due to mum having high blood pressure in the last eight weeks of pregnancy. However she’s catching up now and doing amazing.

The proud grandparents...

Nana-Wanda and Pops-Kenny, Granny Gwen and Grandad George.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Mandy would like to thank both grandparents for “everything they have done for us all”. And most importantly the maternity unit at VHK. The midwives are fantastic and do their best for every mother that walks through the door.