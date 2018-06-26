Baby of the Week: Brayden Hogg

Brayden Mark Aron Hogg was born on October 27, 2017 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 2.27pm.

The parents...

Rebecca Moffat and Floyd Hogg

The pregnancy...

Rebecca said her pregnancy went well apart from sickness until the minute he was born. Brayden was born by caesarian section which went well.

What kind of baby is he...

Brayden is such a happy baby and strangers are always stopping to talk to him as he smiles at anybody. They always admire his bright blue eyes.

The name...

His parents chose his first name quickly off the internet. His middle name Mark is from his grandad who he never got to meet. His other middle name Aron is from his great uncle who has also passed away.

The proud grandparents...

His nana is Lorna Martin, granny is Tammy Hogg Kedda and grandad Russell Kedda.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Rebecca would like to thank the staff at Victoria Hospital and her mum who helped her a lot after her c-section.