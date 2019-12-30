Baby of the Week: Callan Hynd

Callan Hynd was born on February 13, 2019 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 8lb 5oz.

The parents...

Louise Thomas and Craig Hynd

The pregnancy...

Callan was ten days late and was born by emergency c-section. Mum and baby left hospital on Louise’s 30th birthday on the 15th.

The baby...

Callan is just the happiest baby ever, always smiling and has a cheeky wee glint in his eye already! He also loves a selfie and will smile on demand.

The name...

His dad’s name means ‘rock’ and one meaning of Callan is ‘little rock’ or ‘little warrior’ and he really had a fight on his hands getting here safely.

The grandparents...

Lorraine Bell, Stephen Noone, Elizabeth Reid, Davy Reid, Ian Hynd & Jackie Fildes.

Thanks...

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives at Victoria Hospital who were “absolutely amazing and went above and beyond”.