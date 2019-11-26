Baby of the Week: Carter Davidson

Carter Davidson was born at 4.35pm on January 31, 2019, weighing 6lbs.

The parents..

Sheree Davidson

The birth...

Carter was born one week earlier than his due date.

The baby...

Carter is a happy baby, thriving with energy and a chatterbox.

The name...

His name was chosen after names Sheree had picked but sadly miscarried and she used the same for her second pregnancy.

The grandparents...

Nanna Isabel Sinclair

Thanks...

Sheree would like to thank her mum for supporting her through her pregnancy, for staying by her side when he was ill and through his open heart surgery. Sheree said: “She has a heart off gold, I know she’s my mum but she’s my best friend, she’s the best nanna to Carter. He absolutely adores her. We would be very lost with out her”. Sheree would also like to thank her family and friends for always being there.