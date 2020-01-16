Baby of the week: Carter Taylor

Carter Taylor was born on February 20, 2019 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 2.48am, weighing 7lbs 1oz.

The parents...

Rebecca Williamson and John Taylor

The pregnancy...

It went well and he was three days late.

The baby...

Carter is full of energy and loves a giggle. He finds himself funny at times and makes everyone laugh.

The name...

Mum Rebecca said the name just came to her and she liked it.

The proud grandparents...

Michael McAinsh.

Thanks...

Rebecca said: “I’d like to thank the midwives for all their support and my family, of course my dad and John for sticking by me through everything.”