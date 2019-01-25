Meet our Baby of the Week Craig Hepburn.

Craig Eddie Allan Hepburn was born on December 20, 2018, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

The parents...

Craig Hepburn and Paula Timmins.

How was the pregnancy...

After an okay pregnancy, Craig was born with the aid of forceps after a hard 12-hour labour. The labour was all worth it, however, and Craig is coming along great now.

What kind of baby is he...

Craig is a happy baby who is full of smiles. He loves his big sister, nine-year-old Hollie, who also loves him very much.

The name...

Craig is named after his dad while his middle names are for his grandfathers.

The proud grandparents...

Craig’s very proud grandparents are Eddie and Kim Timmins and Brenda and Allan Hepburn.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Paula and Craig would like to thank everyone in his life that has helped make him so special.