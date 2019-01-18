Meet our Baby of the Week Cruz Mullen.

Cruz John James Mullen was born on December 22, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 8lb 3oz.

The parents...

Amy Jack and Craig Mullen

How was the pregnancy...

Amy’s pregnancy was really good all the way through which Amy thought was really lucky. Her labour on the other hand wasn’t as good.

What kind of baby is he...

Cruz is a great baby who eats well and loves his sleep. He also really loves 4am smiles for mum and dad.

The name...

Both parents had always liked the name Cruz since they had seen it online as it was different. They knew it was the name they wanted ever since they found out they were having a boy.

The proud grandparents...

James and Jackie Jack, John Mullen and Fay Kennedy.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Amy and Craig would like to thank all staff on duty at Victoria Hospital’s maternity ward who helped through the pregnancy and especially through the labour and delivery of little Cruz.