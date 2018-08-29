Baby of the Week: Dylan Arnott

Dylan Wallace Arnott was born on February 27, 2018 at Forth Park Kirkcaldy at 10.25am

The Parents... Damien Arnott and Claire Arnott

The pregnancy... Great pregnancy but towards the end was low on iron so had to get two iron infusions but after everything was fine.

What kind of baby is he... Dylan is a great baby who laughs all the time from the minute he wakes up. He eats loads and from about one month he was having full bottles.

The name... Dad made the final decision on the name as he liked the name Dylan. Wallace is the middle name that both his dad and grandad have so they carried it on.

The proud grandparents... Ralph and Beverly Philbin and David and Margaret Arnott.

Thanks... The parents would like to thank Grace for being the best big sister to Dylan whenever he is crying.