Baby of the Week Eilidh Watson

Meet one of our recent Babies of the Week Eilidh Watson.

Eilidh was born on October 23, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 5lbs 7oz.

The parents...

Nadia Graham and William Watson

The pregnancy...

Nadia said Eilidh was born four weeks early and that the pregnancy was challenging at times due to lack of movement.

What kind of baby is she?...

Nadia said Eildih is a happy, content baby. She is full of smiles and is now starting to sleep for longer periods at night.

The name...

Nadia said it is a name that both her and William already liked. She said they had chosen that name for a baby girl even before the pregnancy.

The proud grandparents...

Fiona and Rab McCormick, Jackie Dow, John Watson and Christopher Graham.

Any thanks you would like to give...

Nadia and William would like to thank all their family and friends for the kind gifts and support.