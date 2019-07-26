Meet our Baby of the Week - Ellie Fisher.

Ellie Barbara Fisher was born on April 6, 2019, at 7.57 pm at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 7lbs 6oz.

The parents...

Kelly McKay and Michael Fisher.

The pregnancy...

Poor mum suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum until 25 weeks so was suffering with extreme sickness, dehydration and low blood pressure. She was sick up to 20 times a day.

What kind of baby is she...

She is a very happy and chatty wee girl. She has recently started giggling and laughing and has mummy and daddy wrapped around her finger.

The proud grandparents...

Grandma Isobel and grandad Billy McKay. Papa Tam Fisher and Nana Pauline Saunders. Auntie Jodie and Uncle Craig also love her dearly.

Anyone you would like to say thanks to ...

Thank all those named above and Ellie’s dad – mum never thought she could love him more until he held their daughter for the first time and saw the instant love he had for her.