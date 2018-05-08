Baby of the Week: Emily Cartwright

Emily Grace Katie Cartwright was born on September 29, 2017 at 11.31am at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy weighing 7.7lbs.

The parents...

Katie Marie Mitchell and Zak Cartwright.

The pregnancy...

Katie says she had a very easy pregnancy with her first child so was hoping for the same, but that didn’t happen. She suffered from severe migraines and ended up on crutches with severe hip pain. Emily was overdue by four days and was born after Katie was induced.

What kind of baby is she...

Emily loves to be heard and smiles all day long. She loves a cuddle now and then but is a baby that’s happy to sit on her own with anyone entertaining her playing peek a boo.

The name...

Katie and Zak always loved the name Emily. Katie said: “It just sounded very sweet and went nicely with her older sister’s name Amelia. Her middle name Grace is named after her great great auntie Grace who sadly never got to meet her but Emily’s great gran Marjory Cartwright spoke very fondly of her and I just loved the name.” Katie is after her mum.

The proud grandparents...

Nancy and Rab Mitchell and Richard Cartwright and Marion Mackay.

Thanks...

Katie would like to thank all the friends and family who have supported them as a unit and helped them get to where they are. They are very grateful and couldn’t be happier.

