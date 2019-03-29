Meet our Baby of the Week Eve McCartney.

Eve Elsie McCartney was born on January 4, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 7lb 11oz.

The parents...

Hazel and Scott McCartney

The pregnancy...

Apart from some really bad heartburn, Hazel found her pregnancy generally okay. Eve was due on Boxing Day but arrived nine days later on January 4.

You may also be interested in:

Gin festival could be just the tonic the town needs

Kirkcaldy beauty spot now littered with medicine packaging

More than 40 new homes approved for Fife

What kind of baby is she...

Eve is a cheery soul who gives Scott and Hazel some cracking smiles. She also seems to really like music.

The name...

Hazel and Scott both drew up a list of names independently and they both came up with Eve.

The proud grandparents...

Eve’s proud grandparents are John and Barbara McCartney and Peter and Kirstie Macdonald.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Scott and Hazel would like to thank all the health care professionals who have been there to help and their friends and family for all their generosity, kind wishes and support.