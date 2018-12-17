Baby of the Week - Gabrielle Malloch

Our Baby of the Week is Gabrielle Malloch.
Gabrielle Carol-Ann Helen Heather Malloch was born on October 10, 2018, at 1.38pm at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She weighed 5lb 5oz.
The parents...
Kerry-Anne and Ian Malloch. Gabrielle has two sisters - Holly and Lilly Malloch.
The pregnancy...
Kerry-Anne’s pregnancy was rough as she has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and other complications due to her previous pregnancy. Gabrielle was born at 33 weeks and three days by emergency C-section.
What kind of baby is she...
Gabrielle is a fighter, a content baby who loves her milk and cuddles.
The name...
Gabrielle seemed fitting for her, even before she was born. Kerry-Anne and Ian were not to have any more children but got an angel as a gift.
The proud grandparents...
Gabrielle’s proud grandparents are Terry and Helen Henderson, Lorraine and Bruce Randall, Joe and Evelyne Malloch and Heather Davidson.
Any thanks you’d like to give...
Kerry-Anne and Ian would like to thank all of the staff at the maternity unit.