Baby of the Week: Holly McAughey

Holly McAughey was born at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on December 20, 2018 at 10:47am. She weighed 7lbs 9oz.

The parents...

Mum is Megan Dyce and dad is Ryan McAughey.

The pregnancy...

Pregnancy was great they backpacked around Eastern Europe for three weeks whilst mum was six months pregnant. “It was amazing.” They had a planned Caesarian as Holly was breach so she was born four days early.

The baby...

Holly is a very happy and chatty baby.

The name...

Her name was suggested to them and it just stuck, also with her being born near Christmas it seemed fitting.

The proud grandparents...

Derek & Evelyn McAughey and Alan & Vivienne Dyce.

Thanks...

Thanks to the surgical team who delivered Holly they were fantastic and also the midwife, Sarah who cared for mum after surgery. Also to all the friends and family who helped take care of Megan and Holly, especially Carly, who helped with driving.