Baby of the Week: Hunter Elliot

Hunter Alan James Elliot was born on January 26, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 4.07am.

The parents...

Emma Louise Miller and Stephen Elliot.

The pregnancy...

The pregnancy was good, Emma did however end up with high blood pressure and low iron and the baby stopped moving three times throughout her pregnancy so she was induced at 38+5 days and Hunter was born at 39+1 day.

What kind of baby is he...

He is such a content baby. He loves to look around and know what’s going on. He loves his bottles however being burped is another story.

The name...

Emma was looking through baby names and Hunter just popped out at her. The middle name Alan is from Emma’s dad and James is because it was both Emma and Stephen’s grandads’ names, who have sadly passed.

The proud grandparents...

Louise Miller, Caroline Dolan and Alan Miller.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Emma would like to thank her mum and Stephen for being there through the birth of Hunter as it was one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do.