Baby of the Week: Ivy Kerr

Ivy Louise Kerr was born at Victoria Hospital on December 14, 2018 at 8:36am. She weighed 6lbs 4oz.

The parents...

Kelly-Anne Lister and Kevin Kerr.

The pregnancy...

Ivy was born three weeks early.

What kind of baby is she...

Ivy is a very content and is full of smiles. She loves sitting.

The baby’s name...

Mum Kelly-Anne said: “We had a wee list of names but wasn’t set on a name until she was born. We were watching Gossip Girl and fell in love with the name Ivy.”

The proud grandparents...

Theresa, Rab, Gina and Ricky.

Thanks...

The parents would like to thank all the midwives involved with the delivery of Ivy, they were amazing.