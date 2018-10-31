Baby of the week: Jaxon Hutton

Jaxson James David Charlie Hutton was born on May 9 at 11.43pm at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

The Parents... Lisa Hutton and Michael England

The pregnancy... Lisa said that her pregnancy was pretty good.

What kind of baby is he... Jaxon is a great little sleeper and he has been from the start. He is always full of smiles unless its feeding time, then he is a mardy bum.

The name... Lisa and Michael used baby name apps to try and look for a name they both liked and Jaxon was the only name they could both agree on. His middle names are his uncles and his two big brothers (David and Charlie)

The proud grandparents... Kelly and James Lauchlin and Pam England

Anyone you’d like to thank... Lisa would like to thank her sister-in-law Chloe for being there on the night of the birth. She would also like to thank her midwife as nothing was too much of a bother.