Baby of the week: Kara Bence

Kara Bence was born on February 5, 2019 at 3.11pm in Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She weighed 7lbs 9oz.

The parents...

Stacy and Scott Bence

The pregnancy...

There was no smooth sailing with terrible morning sickness resulting in hospitalisation and high blood pressure which caused the baby to have reduced movement.

The birth...

The birth was induced and Kara was born within three hours and was home in six.

What’s she like...

Kara is a very relaxed baby, she is constantly smiling and loves her sleeping. She has recently learnt to roll over so it is her favourite thing to do.

The name...

The name was picked by going through girls’ names and it just clicked.

The proud grandparents...

Anne and Allan Bence, Janet and David Keir.

Thanks...

They want to thank the two grannies for looking after mummy whilst pregnant. Also, a special thanks to all the midwives at the maternity assessment department.