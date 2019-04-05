The parents...

Meet our Baby of the Week Logan Clarke.

Logan Alexander John Clarke was born on January 1, 2019 at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy, weighing 9lb 3oz.

The parents...

Jordan and Laura Clarke

The pregnancy...

Laura said that her pregnancy was great and that Logan was a little kicker.

She was able to fly to Australia whilst she was seven months pregnant. In the end she was nine days over and had to be induced resulting in an emergency c-section.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy crash: Car collides with wall

Police shut Fife road as injured boy taken to hospital

Two arrested after Anstruther incidents

The name...

Laura and Jordan wanted something Scottish and modern and they loved the name when they saw it. Logan’s middle names are for his grandparents.

The very proud grandparents...

Logan’s proud grandparents are Alexander and Iris Clarke and John and Trish Finlay.

Any thanks you’d like to give ...

Laura and Jordan would like to thank all of their family and friends for being so generous and to the staff at NHS Fife who gave them such great care.