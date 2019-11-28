Baby of the Week: Lyle Westwood

Lyle Westwood was born on February 2, 2019 at 4.50am in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 6lb 14oz.

The parents...

Cheryl Corcoran and Kenny Westwood

The pregnancy...

It was a difficult pregnancy and Lyle was born one week early

The baby...

Lyle is the couple’s second baby who had been unsettled due to colic.

The name...

Mum and dad chose his name on the night he was born as they both just liked it

The grandparents...

Anne Allan, Graham Westwood, Susy Colburn and Alan Palmer

Thanks...

Cheryl and Kenny would like to say a big thanks to all the midwives involved throughout the pregnancy and birth. Also to their friends and family who helped out with their toddler throughout the pregnancy. Cheryl’s boss who was also understanding after she had to go off sick from 20 weeks pregnant.