Baby of the week: Marcie McVey

Marcie Michelle Lynda McVey was born on September 30, 2017 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 12.34pm, weighing 7lb 9.5oz.

The parents...

Kelly-Anne Scott and Morgan McVey.

The pregnancy...

Kelly-Anne said the pregnancy was a fairly good one apart from morning sickness at the start. Marcie was two weeks late and decided to make an appearance the day before Kelly-Anne was booked in to be induced.

What kind of baby is she...

She is an extremely content baby, always smiling and laughing away. Kelly-Anne said: “We have truly been so lucky with her.”

The name...

Kelly-Anne and Morgan didn’t find out the sex so had a few names picked. They saw the name Marcie in a baby book and decided when she was born that she definitely looked like a Marcie.

The grandparents...

Granny Michelle and Grandad Paul, Granny Lynda and Grandad Rab and Granny Sarah and Grandad Jim. Her great grandparents are Maureen and Michael.

Anyone you would like to thank...

Kelly-Anne and Morgan would like to thank all of their family and friends for their kindness and love throughout the pregnancy and from the moment Marcie was born. Kelly-Anne also thanked Morgan for being an amazing daddy and all the amazing midwives at the Victoria Hospital for all their help throughout her labour.