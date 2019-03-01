Baby of the Week - Mason Benvie

Meet our Baby of the Week Mason Andrew Benvie who was born on January 27 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy weighing 8lbs 10oz.

The parents...

Maria Powell and Michael Benvie

The pregnancy...

Maria’s pregnancy was very up and down throughout and during the last two months it was very tough as she had to attend weekly hospital appointments.

What kind of baby is he...

Mason is really alert and he loves to chill out and cuddle in. He also loves his milk.

The name...

Since Mum and Dad’s names both begin with ‘M’, they wanted to keep the ‘M’ in the family. They also found out that Mason was Maria’s gran’s maiden name and he was born on what would have been her grandad’s birthday.

The proud grandparents...

Mason’s proud grandparents are Wilma and Dave Benvie and Senga and Gordon Powell.

Any thanks you would like to give...

Maria and Michael would like to thank maternity staff and friends and family.