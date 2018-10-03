Baby of the Week: Mason McGregor

Mason Micheal McGregor was born on March 30, 2018 at the Victoria Hospital, Kircaldy at 6.38am.

The parents... Charlene Maxwell and Thomas McGregor

The pregnancy... Charlene said her pregnancy couldnt have gone any smoother but just approaching her due date he started playing up. Charlene was induced on March 29 and gave birth in the early hours of March 30.

What kind of baby is he... Mason is a content chilled baby unlike his big sister when she was little. He’s full of smiles and just started to babble giving everyone big stories when they speak to him.

The name... Mason’s dad Thomas chose his name by putting their little brothers names together (M)ichael for Thomas’ brother and J(ason) for Charlene’s brother.

Anyone you’d like to thank... Charlene would like to thank Thomas and his mum Marion Murphy for being there for the labour and birth.