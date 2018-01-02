Baby of the week: Mirren Kyle

Our baby of the week is...

The parents...

Amy and Michael Kyle.

The pregnancy...

It was an eventful pregnancy.

What kind of baby is she...

She’s a high maintenance little diva who loves lots of attention especially from her big brother Ben.

The name...

It took mum and dad nine months to decide on the name Meghan then when she was born it quickly changed to Mirren.

The proud grandparents...

Diane and Martyn, Alan, Jackie and James. Great grandparents are Helen and Bill and Margaret and Jimmy.

Thanks...

Amy and Michael would like to thank their midwife Susan who was amazing throughout the pregnancy and Jackie and Claire who delivered Mirren.