Baby of the Week: Oliver Brown

Oliver Robert Brown was born on February 18, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 9.37pm.

The parents... Caitlin Pullen and Robbie Brown

The pregnancy... Caitlin said her pregnancy was very hard and she had morning sickness up until 32 weeks.

What kind of baby is he? Oliver is a fantastic baby. He has been sleeping all the way through the night since he was two months old and sleeps a whole 12 hours. He is always smiling and laughing and never crying, unless he’s getting hungry.

The name... The parents chose the name as it was Robbie Brown’s best friend’s name and they really liked it.

The proud grandparents... Sheena Lindsay, Roger Lindsay, Andrew Pullen, Lorna Brown and Robert Brown.

Anyone you would like to thank... Caitlin would like to thank her partner Robbie as she was unwell after the birth and he helped so much and took extra time off his work.