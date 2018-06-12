Baby of the Week: Olivia Blakey

Olivia Dawn Aileen Blakey was born on June 19, 2017 at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 6.51pm weighing 6lbs 1oz.

The parents...

Stephanie Dawn Casement and Mathew Archie Harry Blakey.

The pregnancy...

Stephanie found the pregnancy hard at first as she was more or less always sick. Things improved at around 14 weeks although she got really bad heart burn.

What kind of baby is she...

Olivia is a happy wee girl who is very outgoing and full of cheek. She loves a good cuddle here and there, but would rather just play with her toys.

The name...

Mum and dad chose Olivia as they both liked the name and that was even before they found out they were having a baby. Dawn is both Stephanie and her mum’s middle names. Aileen is Mathew’s mum’s name.

The grandparents...

Olivia’s grandparents are David Blakey, Aileen Blakey and Camilla Dawn Chamberlain.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Stephanie and Mathew would like to thank their family and friends for everything they have done for them and for supporting them when they have needed it.