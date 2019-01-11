Meet our Baby of the Week Olivia Hood.

Olivia Summer Anne-Marie Hood was born on June 28, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 5lb 11oz.

The parents...

Victoria Johnson and Paul Hood.

How was the pregnancy...

Victoria said the pregnancy was ok up until the end.

What kind of baby is she?...

Olivia is a good baby and she has plenty of smiles.

The name...

Victoria said they had picked either Olivia or Summer for their baby girl. She said they decided on having Olivia as her first name and Summer as her middle name.

The proud grandparents...

Fiona Scrimgeour, Annmarie Wilson, Derrick Scrimgeour and James Wilson.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

We would like to thank all the midwives who looked after Victoria while she was pregnant and after having Olivia.

The couple would also like to thank all the people who have given Olivia gifts and all are much appreciated. Finally thanks have been extended to both of their families.