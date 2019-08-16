Baby of the Week: Olivia Rose King

Olivia King was born on December 12, 2018 at 18:06 at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The parents...

Mum Megan Munro and dad Jason King.

The pregnancy...

Little Olivia was born by emergency c-section after being three days over due.

What is she like...

She is full of smiles and happiness after a while that is because when she was born she had the most serious face.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Megan said: “Her dad and my partner Jason. I couldn’t have got through her birth if it wasn’t for him. Both my midwives. And my mum and dad have been god sends for babysitting every Friday night since she was three weeks old!”