Meet our Baby of the Week Reuben Edwards.

Reuben Cash Abel Edwards was born on October 17, 2018, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 8lb 1oz.

The parents...

Louise and Stefan Edwards

The pregnancy...

Louise had a great pregnancy with no problems. She was in a slow labour for a week before Reuben made an appearance.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy shop owner crowned best in Scotland

Here are the ten ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy that have been cancelled today

34 pictures of Fife in the 1980s

What kind of baby is he...

Reuben is very content and loves getting lots of cuddles and attention especially from his sister Lola-Rae (2)

The name...

Stefan chose the name Reuben and his middle name Cash is after Johnny Cash as they’re both big fans of his.

The proud grandparents...

Reuben’s proud grandparents are Jeanette and Stuart Porter and Joe and Halina Edwards. His great-grandparents are Thelma and Geoff Binnington and Jim and Kay Edwards.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Louise and Stefan would like to thank all of the staff at the maternity ward and friends and family for the good wishes and gifts.