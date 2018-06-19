Baby of the Week: Ruari Pierce

Ruari Alfie Pierce was born on June 24, 2017 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 5.36am, weighing 9lbs.

The parents...

Isobelle Pierce and Lewis Taylor.

The pregnancy...

Isobelle said her pregnancy was quite easy, but a bit harder towards the 30 week mark as she had a big bump and struggled to walk and do general tasks.

What kind of baby is he...

Ruari is a calm, chilled out baby. He wants to be laughing and playing all the time. He’s so caring even at such a young age and is definitely a mummy’s boy.

The name..,

Isobelle chose Ruari’s name as she wanted something unique to him and she loved the name Rory. She went with it but wanted to change the spelling. His middle name Alfie is after Isobelle’s little brother as he is her only brother and Ruari is his first nephew.

The proud grandparents...

Joanne McGuigan and Iain McGuigan, Andrea Taylor and Antony Taylor. The great grandparents are Lynda and Ron Bibby.

Anyone you’d like to thank...

Isobelle would like to thank her mum for being with her throughout labour and for helping her become the mum she is to Ruari today. She’d also like to thank her best friend Holly Collier as she doesn’t know what she would have done without her throughout her pregnancy and after she gave birth. Isobelle’s biggest thanks goes to her little boy: “Thank you Ruari for showing me how much I could truly love someone so beautiful inside and out. I love you forever Ruari, thank you for completing mine and your daddy’s life!”