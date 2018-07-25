Baby of the Week: Stephen Sinclair

Stephen Ben Robert Sinclair was born on September 7, 2017 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 2.22am.

The parents... Tammy and Stephen Sinclair

The pregnancy... Tammy said her pregnancy went brilliantly. She had no sickness or any complications. Tammy said they tried for six years to have their baby boy and had given up all hope – but miracles do happen.

What kind of baby is he... Tammy said Stephen is super happy 24/7. She said Stephen loves cuddles and he enjoys playing with his big sister Aleece. Stephen also loves eating mac and cheese.

The name... Stephen is named after his dad and grandad.

The proud grandparents... Ben and Wendy Garrod/Catherine and Stephen Sinclair

Anyone you would like to thank... Tammy said her and Stephen would love to thank Liz and Tony Litherland and all their family and friends for their support.