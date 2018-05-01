Baby of the Week: Tyler-Sean Fyfe

Tyler-Sean John Liam Fyfe was born on January 5, 2018 at Victoria Hospital at 4.47pm weighing 8lbs 2.5oz.

The parents...

Chelsey and Kyle Fyfe.

The pregnancy...

Chelsey said her pregnancy was good. Tyler-Sean was born four days early by c-section. He ended up in intensive care due to taking ill when he was born and was in for five days.

What kind of baby is he...

Tyler-Sean is now a happy, content baby who loves playing with his big sister Layla.

The proud grandparents...

Michelle (nana) and Tony (grandad) Hutchison and Tammy (gran) and John (grandad) Fyfe.

Anyone you would like to thank...

Chelsey and Kyle would like to thank the theatre staff, midwives and children’s intensive care staff at the Victoria Hospital for everything they did for them.