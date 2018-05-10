Beatles return to Fife 55 years on

Little did the Beatles know when they famously came to play in Kirkcaldy in 1963, that John, Paul, George and Ringo would be making a return visit nearly 55 years on.

But that’s what happened this week when the Fab Four were transported back to Park Road in the Lang Toun and the site of the former Carlton Theatre, where the Beatles wowed fans all those years ago.

Rock painter Terry Brady at the Park Road location close to where the Carlton Theatre one stood. (Pic Neil Henderson).

Of course, with two members of the most famous band of all time now sadly departed, the Beatles were back in spirit, if not in person, thanks to Fife Rocks, the Facebook page with nearly 15,000 followers, spearheading the craze for rock painting that has swept the region in recent months.

The idea of bringing the band back to Park Road was the brainchild of Kirkcaldy resident Terry Brady who painted cartoon images on rocks and hid them around the site where the Carlton once stood.

And it was all part of the current craze for creating little works of art on stones and pebbles and then hiding them in woods, on beaches and around the local community for others to find, keep or rehide.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the fact that the Beatles actually came to play in Kirkcaldy just as Beatlemania was really taking off, and I wanted to do something related to how fascinating that visit still seems all these years on,” Terry told the Press.

The Beatles entertained fans with two performances when they visited Kirkcaldy.

“Being a fan of comic art I remembered those Sixties’ cartoon images of the band members, so set about recreating them on the stones.

“The I went on social media to find out the correct location where the Carlton Theatre stood so I could hide the stones exactly where the Beatles once played.”

The stones were hidden over the bank holiday and Terry has already had a message back from one youngster delighted to have found Ringo.

“I’ve done a few before, mainly pop culture such as superheroes, TV and music icons,” he added.

“Sometimes people find them and post a picture, other times you never know if they were found at all. I like to think they’ve all been found and it brings about a smile.”

And Terry points to the rock painting as a way of getting youngsters not only involved in art, but also getting out into the local community and countryside.

“Some of the artworks that people are creating are really quite special but the best thing about Fife Rocks is that anyone of any age can do it.”

And asked if he was a fan of the Fab Four himself Terry said: “of course, how can you not be?”

“There should be a commemorative plaque on the flats that replaced the Carlton. Until there is, I hope the Beatles rocks have reminded people of that amazing night in the town’s history.”