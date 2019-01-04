Beauty therapist thanked for 20 years of volunteering at Fife hospice

A woman who has dedicated the past 20 years to helping to keep hospice visitors and residents looking their very best has been thanked for her service.

Sheena Pratt from Kirkcaldy, was presented with gifts by Scott Sweaton, senior charge nurse at Fife Hospice and Teri Perry, NHS Fife’s volunteer manager, at a recent celebration to mark her retiral.

Hospice volunteer Sheena Pratt front left is pictured with senior charge nurse Scott Sweaton, front right. Back: May Lees (Volunteer), Rhona Robertson (Day Hospice Co-ordinator), Isabelle Riddell (Volunteer), Teri Perry (Volunteer Manager)

Sheena, a trained beauty therapist, has given out an estimated 10,000 treatments over the years, from relaxing facials and makeovers to rejuvenating nail treatments.

Sheena, who previously ran beauty salons in Kirkcaldy, said: “After I retired, I walked into the hospice one day and asked if there were any volunteering jobs.

“I said that I could do beauty treatments and they told me that was something they didn’t have.

“I was the first professional beautician to work in the hospice and I’ve loved my time there.

“The people have been wonderful – there has been real companionship and camaraderie.”

Teri Perry added: “The treatments Sheena has provided have been therapeutic, relaxing and very empowering for the patients.

“With her professional training, Sheena has been able to identify any problems created by treatments such as chemotherapy and knows exactly what to do.

“Patients have expressed their delight because, for many, it’s the first time they’ve had a professional beauty treatment.

“Sheena is very highly thought of and we will all miss her greatly.”

The hospice is currently seeking more volunteers who are qualified hairdressers or beauticians.

Anyone who is interested in this rewarding role should contact Teri on (01592) 648072.