Spring refresh: New trending beauty must have items luxury vs. budget edition | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Top makeup and skincare trends for spring including 'Butter skin' and 'cushion pillows'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being a beauty writer, I constantly have my finger on the beauty pulse and looking out for the next beauty trend. There's always a new product, style, or treatment to explore. These trends are poised to be the next big thing so need to be on your radar.

Stay ahead of the beauty curve this spring and summer with these five new beauty trends - they’re going to be everywhere. I’ve found the best luxury and affordable products so you can update your beauty look no matter what your budget is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butter skin

The butter skin trend is going to be big this season and next. The look is all about silky smooth ‘butter’ like skin but not too shiny like the glass skin trend. To get this look you need to use sumptuous hydrated products that will help plum your skin.

TATCHA vs. Laneige | TATCHA/Laneige

Cushion Lips

This trend focuses on achieving full, plump lips with a soft, natural lip colour. Use a lip tint and overline your lips with a darker lipliner then slather on the plumping lip gloss. Mwah!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Tilbury vs. Soap & Glory | Charlotte Tilbury/Soap & Glory

Faux-Flutter lashes

The false-lash look is back and this time the fluffier, the better! The best way to make your eyes look bigger is to add false lashes to the end of your lash line. This will give you that perfect bambi eyed look.

Tatti Lashes vs. Eylure | Tatti Lashes/Eylure

Cherry Pop

No it’s not the drink - although it's still as tasty. The cherry pop beauty trend is all about adding a ‘pop’ of cherry colour to your makeup routine. Add the hot spring/summer shade to your lips, cheeks and lips for the ultimate sunkissed glow.

Merit vs. Collection | Merit/Collection

‘Lived in’ Liner

It’s the 90s Kate Moss ‘I just woke up like this’ look. Another trend revived from the past but with a fresh new twist. This time round instead of wearing the indie-sleaze black eyeliner opt for a metallic shade like gold to update your whole look. Keep the rest of your makeup look natural and thank me later - you will get so many compliments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Beckham vs. KIKO Milano | Victoria Beckham/KIKO Milano

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top women’s titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now