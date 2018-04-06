Been around the world, and Lisa Stansfield is back again

It’s all happening for Lisa Stansfield again and all set up with a new funky soul song Everything with timeless qualities and already No. 1 in the UK Soul Charts.

Immediately enveloping the UK soul sounds that made it a joy to behold artists like Alexander O’Neal, Incognito, Soul To Soul, Jacki Graham, Jocelyn Brown and more with funky dance beats and harmony vocals this comes over fresh and immediate as a further teaser to her Deeper album released on Friday.

It was Lisa who started an amazing career in 1989 then released the evergreen All Around The World then won many awards to become an established artist.

Now with 20 million sales later she is in control as executive producer and along with her writing partner Ian Devaney announced this new album and tour including a date next Wednesday April 11 at the intimate Edinburgh Queens Hall.

Previously we heard the single Billionaire with a topical subject matter and creative video with Lisa on a plinth. Coming Up For Air is a gentler soul like Anita Baker would embrace while Never Ever has the Philly stamp with brass and big vocals like some her big hits through the years. More hits like I Got Rhythm, Shall We Dance and They Can’t Take That Away From Me show how timeless good music can be and this wee Crazy For You arrives at the Edinburgh Playhouse for one week only. George & Ira Gershwin wrote the score of course and with Strictly winner Tom Chambers starring alongside Clare Sweeney we expect a lavish Broadway style production.