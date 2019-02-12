Big Bang Theory: Kirkcaldy girl Alanah in final of UK science competition

Kirkcaldy High School pupil Alanah Ferguson is preparing to compete in the UK final of a prestigious science and engineering competition.

The sixth year pupil has been selected to compete in this year’s Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition after her exciting project caught the eye of judges.

Alanah was chosen as one of the winners of the online heats at The Big Bang Fair, with her project entitled ‘Laboratory Experiments of a Submerged Wave Energy Device.’

The project investigated whether a submerged wave energy oscillating device was the optimal design to generate electricity. To do this Alanah stimulated the device with a wave maker, providing different wave outputs to achieve unique and real-life scenarios. From this she was able to detect the plates’ motion during the wave, producing accurate and reliable data in the form of pictures and graphs in a controlled environment.

Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK said: “Alanah really impressed the judges with her project and we’re excited to see how she does at the finals.

“Going into its eleventh year, the fair continues to be a great source of STEM inspiration for young people, representing an amazing opportunity for young students, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation.”

Alanah will attend the competition final at Birmingham’s NEC in March.