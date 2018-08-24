Big-hearted Fifers walk over the Tay for annual Kiltwalk event

Thousands of people donned their walking boots at the weekend to raise more than half a million pounds for local charities.

The 2018 Royal Bank of Scotland Dundee Kiltwalk began in St Andrews at the 18th hole of the Old Course.

The fundraisers, who were walking for more than 350 charities, were waved off by Sir Tom Hunter and Sky Sports anchor Jim White.

The group walked up through Fife to Dundee.

Among the walkers was Cupar’s Toby Etheridge.

The 13-year-old, who runs Toby’s Magical Journey, which supports local young children with cancer, led the Wee Wander with his mum Alison.

Leading out Dundee’s Mighty Stride was father and son Jock McKay and Kai Anderson.

Kai (14) was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare condition where part of his heart is severely underdeveloped and has a chronic lung condition.

He was pushed the full 25 miles in his wheelchair by step-father Jock to raise funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, where he undergoes treatment.

Kai recently lost his mother to an aggressive form of cancer, so also chose to walk in her memory.

Also leading the Mighty Stride was Brydon Greenhill and Louise Murray, walking for FEAT Stop Sepsis Now.

Brydon and Louise lost their daughter and sister, Laura, suddenly to sepsis two years ago.

Laura developed the disease after getting a small cut on her foot that wouldn’t heal.

After receiving treatment in hospital for a number of weeks, Laura sadly passed away.

Brydon and Louise decided to take on the Mighty Stride to not only raise money for the charity, but also to raise awareness of the disease.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO, said: “We are overwhelmed by the turnout today with walker numbers increasing by a third on last year.

“With The Hunter Foundation’s 40 per cent top up that means so many more great causes in this area will benefit from the blood, sweat and tears of our walkers.

“It’s been a special day and the stories of each and every one of our heroes is what will live long in the memory.

“Thanks to them for making such a difference.”