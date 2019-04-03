Big names set for first Largo Arts Week

Largo is to host a new arts event this summer, featuring local artists, open studios, music, performances and much more.

Sculptor and installation artist David Mach, award-winning poet Hollie McNish and folk legend Rab Noakes are among the big names who will be appearing at the first Largo Arts Week, between July 19-28.

Dozens of artists will exhibit their work at locations around Lower Largo and Lundin Links over the course of the week, from halls to open studios.

A packed programme has been organised, with musical performances, workshops and special events spread throughout. There will also be family events, such as drawing competitions and sandcastle challenges.

And all-day street food will mean no one has to worry about going hungry.

This is the first Largo Arts Week and the brainchild of local resident and artist Dougi McMillan.

Noticing a lull in the amount of festivals and galas held in the Largo villages, he put up a post on a Facebook group proposing that the area host an arts week. The post received a lot of interest.

Soon, a committee was set up, people were given roles, and the organising began.

Dougi’s ethos has always been that the festival should be “for the community” and he wants to involve everyone.

“We have a fantastic village,” he explained. “Let’s promote it. The whole idea was to celebrate the community.

“We’ve got a stellar line-up, bringing an eclectic range of styles. And we’re trying to get as many local performers involved as possible.

“Everyone is really getting on board now.

“The ticket sales have really taken off. People have embraced it so much.

“The focus is on the artists and the musical performances, but we want to get a mix so everyone in the village has at least one or two things they are interested in.

“It has been a lot of work co-ordinating it, but it’ll be worth it if it comes off.”

And should it be a success, the Largo Arts Week could become an annual event.

“It’s beginning to gain momentum,” explained Dougi.

“If we can make it a success, that would give us momentum to take it forward.”

For more information about Largo Arts Week and the planned events, visit www.largoartsweek.com or check out the Facebook page.

Tickets for the events can be purchased through eventbrite.com.