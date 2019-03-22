Boost for Cupar park plans

Cupar residents have received a substantial boost to their campaign to restore a local children’s play park with a £15,000 donation from the Kingdom Group.

Bill Banks, Kingdom’s group chief executive, visited the group to present the donation at Tarvit Woodland Park.

Kingdom learned of the residents’ concerns for the play park while completing a nearby development of 49 new social rented homes.

In August 2018 several concerned residents feared the local park was being run down and would eventually be abandoned. Due to health and safety concerns, and the equipment being in disrepair, a swing was removed last year and earlier this month the climbing frame was dismantled.

As a result, a residents group was formed to raise funding to restore and develop the park. The group isaiming to raise more than £110,000 for the proposed development work and Kingdom has provided £15,000 to support the fund raising.

“It was great to see a fantastic turnout at the park, from residents of all ages,” Bill said. “This demonstrates the strength of commitment from the residents to deliver a community led project.

“At Kingdom we try to promote community benefits and we are delighted to be able to help support the local residents with their fundraising. Given the commitment of so many local people, I’m confident they will successfully raise the required amount.”

Mairi Lumsden, chair of Tarvit Woodland Park Residents Committee, said: “The parents and children of Tarvit Woodland Park are extremely grateful to Kingdom for contributing so generously to the play area of this much-loved local hub and would like to invite everyone interested in this exciting community project to see the plans at our open days and fund raising events.”

The community’s plans for the park can be viewed at their open day and coffee morning on Sunday between 10.30am-2pm in the function rooms of Steven Stewart Funeral Directors.