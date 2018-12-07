Brave Cupar girl new face of awards scheme

A brave Cupar girl, who beat leukaemia, has been selected as the face of a new awards scheme which champions the courage of children with cancer.

Agatha King (8), who was successfully treated for leukaemia, appears in posters which are set to be displayed in hospitals across the UK in support of the Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards.

The awards, in partnership with TK Maxx, recognise the strength shown by youngsters who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Agatha is now encouraging anyone who knows a young cancer patient to nominate them for the honour in the run up to Christmas.

All children nominated will receive a unique trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Dr Ranj, Dame Emma Thompson, singer Una Healy and Aston Merrygold, as well as children’s favourite entertainers Mister Maker.

“Agatha is so excited to star on the posters,” her mum, Karen, said.

“It’s a great chance for Agatha and our family to reach out to others who are in hospital with a child who has cancer right now. To all of them I’d say you’re not alone so don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“When Agatha was being treated for cancer it was often the smallest things which made the biggest difference. It was arriving home to find a friend had cooked us dinner or knowing I could rely on someone to step in and help with childcare that kept us going through some of the hardest moments of our lives.”

Agatha was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2015 when she was just four.

She faced a two-and-a-half year cancer fight. Chicken pox in 2016 put Agatha into intensive care while a fungal infection meant she needed a daily IV infusion which took up to five hours every day for six months.

Agatha had her final chemotherapy treatment in July 2017. She gets regular check ups but since then has remained cancer.

On December 15, Agatha, who is now in primary four at St Columbas RC primary school, and Karen are both set to sing in a Christmas concert at St John’s Church in Cupar.