Bringing characters and stories to life at a new Kirkcaldy pub

Team members at the Spiral Weave in Kirkcaldy recently welcomed children and families from the local area to help celebrate World Book Day as part of the yearly charity event that sees a focus on reading and sharing stories between children and young adults.

With the support of Marston’s, Kirsty Letham, general manager, and staff were given free rein on how to celebrate the international event and bring characters and stories to life.

Across the UK, over 300 Marston’s pubs had the opportunity to join in the celebrations and included everything from becoming a pirate ship to a desert island and castle, the pub was full of storytelling and competitions, where smiles and laughter filled the Spiral Weave. With over 30 children indulged in sharing tales and listening to stories, whilst enjoying arts and crafts, the event was a complete success full of community support.

Kirsty said: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone who came and supported us. It was hard work getting everything sorted, but I think we pulled it off - even the parents got involved with the activities!”

Sarah Isherwood, head of marketing for Marston’s Inns and Taverns, added: “We knew we wanted to help celebrate World Book Day and our pubs did such a great job- they really did deliver and help put a smile on everybody’s faces.”